Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,737 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $56.58 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

