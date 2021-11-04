Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,067 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of NovaGold Resources worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $96,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $104,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $114,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.46 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

