Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27,804.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTA stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

