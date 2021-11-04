Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $715.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

