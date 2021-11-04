Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,240 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $952.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

