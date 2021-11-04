Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GEI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.36.

GEI opened at C$23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

