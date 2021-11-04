Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.69 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $26.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 348,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

