Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

GAIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 160,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,078. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

