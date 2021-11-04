Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,873. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

In other news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glatfelter stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Glatfelter worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

