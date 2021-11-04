Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 420

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 392.86 ($5.13).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 355.50 ($4.64) on Monday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 153.52 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market cap of £47.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 348.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 548.57.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.