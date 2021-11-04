Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 392.86 ($5.13).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 356.75 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.61. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 160.62 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 348.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 548.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.