Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

