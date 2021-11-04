Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.22 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

