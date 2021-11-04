Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUM. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

