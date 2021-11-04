Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 10,500 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

