Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,572,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

