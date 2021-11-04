Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

