Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GLBE opened at $58.73 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

