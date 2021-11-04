Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $58.73. 1,405,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,021. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $70,485,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $44,520,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

