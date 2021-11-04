Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPN. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.36.

GPN stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.58. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $128.61 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

