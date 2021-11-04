Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Wolfe Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.36.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $128.61 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

