Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $136.62

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.62 and last traded at $137.90, with a volume of 53472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.82.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.58.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.