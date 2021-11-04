Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

ALTY stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.