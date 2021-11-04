Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.11% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83.

