Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.92.

GMED traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 372,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,022. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

