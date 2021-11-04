Gnosis (GNO) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $486.24 or 0.00792753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $731.60 million and $7.03 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00240862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096831 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.