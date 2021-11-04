GNY (GNY) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $62.05 million and approximately $163,068.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00234128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

