GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.21, but opened at $76.28. GoDaddy shares last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 14,282 shares.

The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 535.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 50.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

