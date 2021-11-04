Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.89 million and $3,232.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.13 or 0.00325978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 181.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,698,285 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

