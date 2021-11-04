Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.