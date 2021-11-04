Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 25,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,127,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $173,862.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,789,017.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $13,425.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

NYSE CRC opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRC. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,907,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,737 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

