Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSEU opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

