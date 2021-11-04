Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $92.96.

