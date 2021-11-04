Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273,450 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 73.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,676,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,623,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,309,000 after acquiring an additional 842,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

