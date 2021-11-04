Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of SJW Group worth $33,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJW. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

