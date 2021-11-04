Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $34.49 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $34,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 366,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,330,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

