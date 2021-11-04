Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 137.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,004,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,037 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $31,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 799,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 373,530 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 109.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

