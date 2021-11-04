Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 783,599 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of The Carlyle Group worth $32,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $287,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,084.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,242,565 shares of company stock worth $205,145,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.