Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.91% of Arch Resources worth $34,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 425,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.