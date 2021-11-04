Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $993.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gossamer Bio stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

