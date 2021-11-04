Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 83,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Graham by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 30,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,058. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Graham’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

