Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.26. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 282,003 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a market cap of C$500.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.88.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$118.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.79%.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Hernan Martinez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,658,145.86.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

