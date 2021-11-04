Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $22.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

