Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a $29.53 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWLIF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.