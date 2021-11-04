Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 317,808 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 199,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 139.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

