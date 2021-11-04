Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
Shares of GRBK stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93.
In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
