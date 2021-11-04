Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.