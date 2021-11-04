Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 1,004,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

