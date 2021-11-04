Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $666.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report $666.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $666.00 million to $666.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 48.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.