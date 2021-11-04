Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $65,322.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.