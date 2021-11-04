Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 6,782 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $89.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

